Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ford Motor Company (F) ending at $11.06, denoting a -0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.21% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.42% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 28, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.49, signifying a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.2 billion, indicating a 0.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $170.72 billion, which would represent changes of -7.46% and +2.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% lower. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

