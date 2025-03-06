Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $9.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.78% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 15.76% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.51 billion, reflecting a 10.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $166.15 billion, signifying shifts of -25.54% and -3.78%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.24% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.03, so one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.