Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves 0.28%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $10.91, indicating a +0.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.50, reflecting a 28.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.2 billion, up 0.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $171.86 billion, indicating changes of -6.47% and +3.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.2, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

