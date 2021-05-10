Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.71, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.33 billion, up 28.32% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $125.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +131.71% and +8.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.62% lower. F currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.39, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

