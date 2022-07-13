Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $11.51, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.25% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.93 billion, up 40.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $141.09 billion, which would represent changes of +20.13% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.05.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

