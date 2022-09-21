Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.05, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.24 billion, up 15.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $146.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.45% and +16.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



