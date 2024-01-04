Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $11.68, indicating a -0.26% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2024. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 74.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.6 billion, showing a 12.43% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.47 for its industry.

One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

