Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 15.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 53.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.95 billion, down 10.74% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $142.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.61% and +13.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.43% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.41, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

