Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.83 billion, up 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $160.21 billion, which would represent changes of +12.23% and +7.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.93% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.07, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

