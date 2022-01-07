Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $24.44, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.37 billion, up 9.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.36, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

