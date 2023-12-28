Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Ford Motor Company (F) ending at $12.34, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 74.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.6 billion, indicating a 12.43% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.86 per share and a revenue of $160.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.06% and +7.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% lower. As of now, Ford Motor Company holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

