Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.51, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

The stock of company has risen by 4.94% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.8% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 22.45% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $42.26 billion, showing a 1.87% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $168.24 billion, indicating changes of -36.96% and -2.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.97% increase. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.43.

We can additionally observe that F currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

