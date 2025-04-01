Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $9.94, demonstrating a -0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.82% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting a 104.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.91 billion, reflecting a 12.5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $165.94 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.17% and -3.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.03% lower. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.27 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

