Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $12.16, indicating a -0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2024. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.64 billion, up 3.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $167.86 billion, which would represent changes of -5.47% and +1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% upward. Currently, Ford Motor Company is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

