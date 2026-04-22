Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $12.63, demonstrating a -1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.94% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2026. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $39.56 billion, reflecting a 5.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.5 per share and revenue of $175.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.61% and +1.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.6% downward. As of now, Ford Motor Company holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.32 of its industry.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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