Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $13.56, demonstrating a -1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 4.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 10, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.33 billion, down 10.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $172.33 billion, which would represent changes of -40.22% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.85 for its industry.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.