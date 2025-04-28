Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $10.02, indicating a -0.2% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ford Motor Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 104.08% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34.91 billion, indicating a 12.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $164.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -29.89% and -4.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.1.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

