Ford Motor Company (F) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.62% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 5.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.44 billion, down 3.21% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.64 per share and a revenue of $175.77 billion, representing changes of +50.46% and +0.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.61% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.03 of its industry.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.