Ford Motor Company (F) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $12.07, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.34% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37.83 billion, indicating a 1.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and a revenue of $160.21 billion, representing changes of +12.23% and +7.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Ford Motor Company holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.81.

It's also important to note that F currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

