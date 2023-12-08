Ford Motor Company (F) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F) standing at $11.01, reflecting a +1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.55% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 74.51% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $37.23 billion, indicating a 10.94% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $162.92 billion, indicating changes of -1.06% and +9.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.91% downward. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.