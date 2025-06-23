Ford Motor Company (F) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $10.75, demonstrating a +1.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.22% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.3, indicating a 36.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $160.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.21.

One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

