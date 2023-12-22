Ford Motor Company (F) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.35, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 74.51% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.6 billion, down 12.43% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.86 per share and a revenue of $160.91 billion, signifying shifts of -1.06% and +7.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% lower. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.19.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.