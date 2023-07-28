Ford Motor Company (F) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ford Motor Company (F) reported $42.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.09 billion, representing a surprise of +5.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ford Motor Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wholesale Units - Ford Blue : 720 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 705.35 thousand.

: 720 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 705.35 thousand. Wholesale Units - Ford Pro : 365 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 343.03 thousand.

: 365 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 343.03 thousand. Wholesale Units - Ford Model e : 34 thousand compared to the 28.36 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34 thousand compared to the 28.36 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit : $42.43 billion compared to the $38.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $42.43 billion compared to the $38.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Ford Credit : $2.53 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $2.53 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other : -$197 million versus -$257.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$197 million versus -$257.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue : $2.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion.

: $2.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit : $390 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $407.99 million.

: $390 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $407.99 million. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro : $2.39 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.39 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Next : -$26 million compared to the -$78.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$26 million compared to the -$78.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.08 billion compared to the -$879.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Ford Motor Company have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

