Ford Motor Company (F) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $13.56, demonstrating a -1.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ford Motor Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, down 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.44 billion, indicating a 3.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $175.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.46% and +0.99%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.85, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.