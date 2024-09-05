Ford Motor Company (F) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $10.77, demonstrating a -1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.08% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 28.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.27 billion, up 0.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $171.97 billion, signifying shifts of -6.47% and +3.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.09.

One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

