Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.42% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.01 billion, up 12.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $149.52 billion, which would represent changes of -20.21% and +0.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.87, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

