Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $12.98, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 13.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.2 billion, up 9.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $148.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.68% and -0.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.73% lower. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.41, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

