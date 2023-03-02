Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $12.55, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.66% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.2 billion, up 9.63% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $148.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.68% and -0.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.96, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

