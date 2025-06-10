Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $10.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.51% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 31.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $160.86 billion, demonstrating changes of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.11% lower. As of now, Ford Motor Company holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 219, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

