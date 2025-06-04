Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $10.24, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 11.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.91%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $160.86 billion, indicating changes of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.35, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that F currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

