Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.82% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.99 billion, up 32.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $125.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +146.34% and +8.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.16% higher. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

