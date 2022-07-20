Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.73, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 230.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.83 billion, up 36.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $141.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.5% and +11.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.