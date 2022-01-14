Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $25.19, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.95% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.37 billion, up 9.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

