Ford Motor Company (F) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $12.98, indicating a +1.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.17% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 24, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 13.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.65 billion, indicating a 1.83% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and a revenue of $166.93 billion, representing changes of +0.5% and +0.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.