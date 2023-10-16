Ford Motor Company (F) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Ford Motor Company (F) ending at $11.93, denoting a +1.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.2%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 26, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.83 billion, indicating a 1.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.09 per share and a revenue of $160.21 billion, indicating changes of +11.17% and +7.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.58 of its industry.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.