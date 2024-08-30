Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $11.19, indicating a +0.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.27 billion, up 0.22% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $171.97 billion, indicating changes of -6.47% and +3.61%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.09% decrease. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.64.

It's also important to note that F currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

