Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $12.92, demonstrating a +0.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.16%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $39.96 billion, indicating a 2.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $166.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.47% and +0.19%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

