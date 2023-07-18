Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $14.17, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 22.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.45 billion, up 4.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $158.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.32% and +6.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

