Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 160.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.63 billion, up 4.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $143.5 billion, which would represent changes of +163.41% and +23.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher within the past month. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, F currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.68, which means F is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

