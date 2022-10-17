Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.83, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 24.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.74 billion, up 10.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $144.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.42% and +14.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.69% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.04.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



