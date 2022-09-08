Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $15.47, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.35 billion, up 15.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $147.01 billion, which would represent changes of +31.45% and +16.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.26.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



