Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 8.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 238.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.26 billion, up 41.97% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $143.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.75% and +14.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.83.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

