Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $15.35, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 38.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.64 billion, up 4.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $158.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.45% and +6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.34, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

