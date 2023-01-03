Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.68, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 21.88% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.88 billion, up 12.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.13, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

