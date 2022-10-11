Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $11.56, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.74 billion, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $144.5 billion, which would represent changes of +26.42% and +14.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.69% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.05.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



