Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $14.31, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 58.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +287.8% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.55% lower. F is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.25.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

