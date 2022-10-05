Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.76% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.91 billion, up 14.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $146.9 billion, which would represent changes of +30.82% and +16.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.63, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



