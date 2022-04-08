Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.56 billion, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $142.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.61% and +13.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.27% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.22, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

