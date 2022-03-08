Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $16.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 14.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, down 50.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.21 billion, down 12.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $143.35 billion, which would represent changes of +27.04% and +13.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.65% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.46.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.