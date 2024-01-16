Ford Motor Company (F) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.46 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.94% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.68% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 74.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.6 billion, indicating a 12.43% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.29.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

